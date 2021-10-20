Delta Weather Forecast
DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
