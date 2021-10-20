4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Gibson
PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0