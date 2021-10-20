Belcourt Daily Weather Forecast
BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 41 °F, low 23 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 40 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 41 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 43 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
