Walton, NY

Walton Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0cWwn7eK00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

Walton Updates

