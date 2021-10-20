Daily Weather Forecast For Morris
MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 47 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 47 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0