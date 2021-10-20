CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wautoma, WI

Wednesday set for rain in Wautoma — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(WAUTOMA, WI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Wautoma, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wautoma:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cWwmi4300

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
City
Wautoma, WI
