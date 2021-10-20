4-Day Weather Forecast For Algona
ALGONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 53 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
