Sidney, MT

Sidney Weather Forecast

Sidney Updates
 8 days ago

SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cWwmWQD00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 24 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sidney Updates

Sidney, MT
