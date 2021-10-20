Sidney Weather Forecast
SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
