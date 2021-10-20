Sidney Weather Forecast

SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 53 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 21 mph



