CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo

Buffalo Voice
Buffalo Voice
 8 days ago

BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cWwm0VS00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Buffalo Voice

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo, WY
38
Followers
371
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy