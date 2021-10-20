Dillon Weather Forecast
DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Light Rain
- High 51 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
