Dillon Weather Forecast

Dillon News Alert
 8 days ago

DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 51 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Dillon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

