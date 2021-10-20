Daily Weather Forecast For Caribou
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
