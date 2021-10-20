CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loa, UT

Loa is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Loa Today
Loa Today
 8 days ago

(LOA, UT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Loa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cWwiTdC00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 57 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Loa Today

Loa Today

Loa, UT
ABOUT

With Loa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

