CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terreton, ID

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Terreton Digest
Terreton Digest
 8 days ago

(TERRETON, ID.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Terreton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cWwiP6I00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Terreton Digest

Terreton Digest

Terreton, ID
8
Followers
359
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Terreton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy