Culbertson, NE

Culbertson Weather Forecast

Culbertson News Beat
 8 days ago

CULBERTSON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cWwhWJa00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 27 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Culbertson, NE
With Culbertson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

