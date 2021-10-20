Gardiner Weather Forecast

GARDINER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 37 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 52 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



