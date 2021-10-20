Daily Weather Forecast For Scobey
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
