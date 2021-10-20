4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
