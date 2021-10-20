CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Susanville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Susanville Daily
 8 days ago

SUSANVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cWwdSdq00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

