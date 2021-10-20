Susanville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SUSANVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
