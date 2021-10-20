CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

‘There is nothing humane about him’ - Fedor slams ‘revolting’ Dana White for fighter treatment

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFedor Emelianenko was once the biggest “what-could’ve-been” signing in the UFC. Up until 2016, “The Last Emperor” was trying to negotiate...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy rips Daniel Cormier for his comments on Fedor Emelianenko: ‘You’re sounding like you’re being a homer for the UFC’

John McCarthy has ripped Daniel Cormier over his comments about Fedor Emelianenko. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier, recently said on his YouTube channel that he thought had Emelianenko signed with the UFC, he would’ve been average at best. Those comments took many by surprise, including John McCarthy, who proceeded to rip ‘DC’ for for his controversial take.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Fedor Emelianenko explains why he wasn’t interested in facing ex-UFC champ Junior dos Santos

With two fights left in his legendary career, Fedor Emelianenko is still only interested in facing the best competition available to him. As he prepared for his return to action at Bellator 269, which will take place in his native Russia, the former PRIDE heavyweight champion had a list of potential opponents presented to him and was allowed to essentially pick and choose who he wanted to face.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Fedor Emelianenko
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayla Harrison responds to Dana White: 'I really am gonna be the greatest of all time. He's gonna see.'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kayla Harrison is determined to reach the pinnacle of MMA regardless of what anyone has to say, and that includes UFC president Dana White. Harrison, the 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, responded to White’s recent comments to TSN suggesting she should stay in PFL and warning her of the talent level in the UFC.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White Uses Joanna Jedrzejczyk As An Example Of High UFC Fighter Pay

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career. We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier believes Daniel Cormier could someday replace current UFC President Dana White

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier believes Daniel Cormier could replace Dana White as UFC president one day. It’s a task that many folks probably wouldn’t want, given the stress that comes with it, but for many years now Dana White has held the position of being UFC president. It doesn’t appear as if he’s going to step down anytime soon but when he does, the company needs to be ready to replace him.
UFC
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Tass
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier responds to backlash from Fedor Emelianenko comments: “I don’t understand how this ruffled so many people’s feathers”

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has responded after receiving a ton of backlash for his comments about Fedor Emelianenko. Prior to ‘The Last Emperor’ earning a stunning knockout over Tim Johnson at last weekend’s Bellator 268 event, Cormier had suggested that Fedor would have been “average at best” in the UFC.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Nate Diaz UFC return confirmed by Dana White

UFC veteran Nate Diaz finally gets a nod from Dana White as he eyes another sensational MMA return. After almost two years of inactivity, Nate Diaz made his UFC comeback in June only to suffer a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. It was the former UFC...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Carla Esparza plans on waiting for UFC title shot despite warning from Dana White

Carla Esparza says she plans on waiting for a UFC women’s strawweight title shot despite a warning from UFC president Dana White. Esparza is currently riding a five-fight win streak and, in her last appearance, absolutely smashed the face of Yan Xiaonan with ground-and-pound en route to a second-round TKO stoppage and a 50k POTN bonus. In addition, Esparza holds a notable win over Marina Rodriguez during her win streak, who looks to be a top contender following her recent victory over Mackenzie Dern. Overall, Esparza has done everything that she has had to in order to get a title shot at 115lbs. And yet, the UFC decided that they were going to book a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang that takes place at UFC 268.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Henry Cejudo Plans To Meet With Dana White To Discuss Alex Volkanovski Bout

Henry Cejudo is hoping to meet with UFC President Dana White soon to talk about potentially challenging Alex Volkanovski. Volkanovski is the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion. He’s coming off an impressive title defense against Brian Ortega. That fight will perhaps be best known for the moment Volkanovski escaped a mounted guillotine choke. “The Great” ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Fedor Emelianenko blasts UFC president Dana White: “He has no respect towards fighters”

MMA legend and current Bellator heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko blasted UFC president Dana White, saying “he has no respect towards fighters.”. Emelianenko is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, having fought for many of the top fight promotions in the sport’s history. The Russian currently stars for Bellator MMA, where this weekend he fights UFC veteran Tim Johnson in a heavyweight bout that headlines Bellator 269. There is a chance that this could be the final fight of Emelianenko’s incredible MMA career, and if it’s the case, then he would do so without having fought for the UFC. It’s arguably the biggest “what if” story in mixed martial arts history as Emelianenko was never able to prove his heavyweight greatness at the UFC level.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Dana White addresses vaccination requirement for international fighters, Conor McGregor’s latest issues

“Fight Island” could once again become a key player for the UFC. This week, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell sent a memo to all the UFC fighters, coaches, and managers notifying them of a change United States government travel policy, requiring all foreign travelers who wish to enter the U.S. to provide proof of vaccination. This mandate was issued by the White House and goes into effect on Nov. 8. Given the sheer number of international fighters on many of the upcoming UFC cards, this could play havoc with the UFC’s current schedule, depending on the willingness of international fighters to get vaccinated and the availability of the vaccine in their home countries, and UFC President Dana White has now suggested that a return to trip to Abu Dhabi may be in the cards, to mitigate this impending problem.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White Offers Mike Perry A Parting Message

Dana White had nothing negative to say when speaking of Mike Perry’s departure from the promotion. Fight fans were blindsided when the news broke that Perry had signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC. “Platinum” had mixed results in UFC but was an action fighter who would draw fans in with his outlandish persona.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy