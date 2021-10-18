Southeast Baltimore City Homicide Leads to Arrest

BPD

In reference to the homicide of 28 year-old Kendall Scott, that occurred in the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, investigators have arrested 32 year-old Paul Hunter Jr., of Baltimore.

Detectives arrested Hunter on October 13, 2021, and transported him to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

On September 10, 2021, at approximately 2:54 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were called to the 400 block of North Montford Avenue for discharging.

Upon officers arrival, they located a 28 year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.