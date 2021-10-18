CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Southeast Baltimore City Homicide Leads to Arrest

 16 days ago

BPD

In reference to the homicide of 28 year-old Kendall Scott, that occurred in the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, investigators have arrested 32 year-old Paul Hunter Jr., of Baltimore.

Detectives arrested Hunter on October 13, 2021, and transported him to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

On September 10, 2021, at approximately 2:54 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were called to the 400 block of North Montford Avenue for discharging.

Upon officers arrival, they located a 28 year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Baltimore Police Announces Northern District Homicide Arrest

In reference to the homicide of 19 year-old Andrew Frazier, Homicide detectives have arrested 19 year-old Datwain Jackson of Baltimore. According to investigators, the victim was standing in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road the when he was shot by the suspect. The victim then ran to the 5400 block of Lothian Road where he collapsed, and later died at an area hospital.
Two Men Arrested and Charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder: Baltimore City Police

On August 28, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Bank Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 52-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the temple and forearm. Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim told investigators that she was approached by a male suspect who wanted her purse and shot her. After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the area in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.
Baltimore Man Found Guilty in Connection with the June 2017 Murder of Sebastian Dvorak and Gang Offenses

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the conviction of Malik Mungo, 21, of Baltimore, for the June 2017 robbery and murder of Sebastian Dvorak, as well as gang-related charges. Dvorak was robbed and killed on June 13, 2017, on Boston Street in the Canton neighborhood of Baltimore City while walking home from a night of celebrating his 27th birthday. The jury convicted Mungo of first-degree felony murder, robbery, gang participation resulting in death, gang participation, and conspiring to participate in a gang. During an earlier trial in this case, Mungo was convicted of drug and firearm offenses, including drug distribution, illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
Detectives Arrest Two Suspects in Connection with Murder Case on Ell Lane: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On September 10 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives assigned to the Homicide Unit pursued leads and identified two suspects.
Police: Man Wounded in Shooting on President Street in Annapolis

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a shooting on President Street that left one person injured. On October 23, 2021, at approximately 11:30pm, officers responded to the 900 block of President Street following the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male with injuries consistent with being shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
Police: Attempted Robbery of Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a Crofton Area 7-Eleven store. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an attempted commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 2129 Defense Highway. An unknown male suspect approached the cashier, stated he had a handgun, and demanded cash. The cashier did not comply and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.
72 Year Old Black Woman Found Hanging From Tree in Annapolis "Does Not Appear to be Criminal in Nature"

An early investigation into the discovery of a deceased black female in Annapolis apparently does not show any foul play, according to local authorities. Police say that at approximately 7:30am, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 600 block of Belle Drive for the report of an unattended death. When the officers arrived, they located a 72 year-old female victim hanging from a tree. Preliminary investigation reveals the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.
Man Hospitalized Following Aggravated Assault on Madison Street in Annapolis

According to police officials in Annapolis, a man was recently hospitalized for injuries he sustained during an aggravated assault on Madison Street. On October 30, 2021, officers responded to an area medical care facility for a reported aggravated assault that was believed to have happened in the area of Madison and President Streets. The victim reported being cut with a knife by an unknown suspect while walking in the area.
