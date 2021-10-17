CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

Check out these Alpine homes on the market

Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 6 days ago

(Alpine, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alpine than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7LRC_0cU40m4T00

400 S 1St St, Alpine, 79830

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cozy brick home with metal roof on corner lot recently updated & ready to call home. Property offers inviting covered front porch with mountain views, 2 bedrooms,1 bath, open living area with wood burning fireplace, new kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, tiled flooring in kitchen and bath, hardwood floors in living area and bedrooms. Fenced back yard with covered patio. Call Michelle for a showing.

For open house information, contact Michelle Foster, Mountain View Properties at 432-837-5518

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126277)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2go9_0cU40m4T00

1000 Mile High Rd, Alpine, 79830

3 Beds 2 Baths | $574,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 1996

RUSTIC & RARE ADOBE HOME on 37+/- ACRES offering, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Wood Burning Stoves, Wood Beamed Ceiling's, Saltillo & Brick Flooring, Limestone Covered Patio, Large Barn, Tack Room, Storage/Workshop, 6 Adobe & Pipe Livestock Pens + Adobe Covered Lower Pens, 2019 Roof, Partially Fenced & Beautiful Mountain Views. Call Michelle for a showing. 432-294-0245

For open house information, contact Michelle Foster, Mountain View Properties at 432-837-5518

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-125072)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhRZe_0cU40m4T00

46670 State Hwy 118 S, Alpine, 79830

3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 2018

2,220 sf Country Style Home built in 2018 features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, an office and is located in the North Double Diamond on 6.53 acres. The home is located 7.9 miles south of Alpine on Hwy 118. In addition to the home, there is a 2,501 sf shop with 1,630 sf covered patio areas. Part of the shop has been framed, plumbed and wired for a guest quarters. It's perfect for the animal lover with fencing, horse stalls, and a chicken coop. There is so much character in this home! A Must See!

For open house information, contact Rhonda Davis-Cole, A+ Real Estate at 432-837-5539

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127317)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niw7U_0cU40m4T00

108 E Eagle Pass, Alpine, 79830

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,023 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Located on a oversized corner lot this 2023 square foot Rock House has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Original hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms and concrete in the rest of of the house. Great kitchen needs some TLC.

For open house information, contact Carol Morrow, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY -Midland at 432-520-5151

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127315)

