Jon Jones curses out female MMA reporter over domestic violence comments

It appears that the troubles for “Bones” are far from over. On Wednesday, Jackson-Wink MMA coach Mike Winkeljohn revealed that former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champ Jon Jones is no longer part of the team. The decision came after Jones was arrested for battery domestic violence in September while in Las Vegas to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his epic fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. Jones was arrested on Sept. 24 after he allegedly assaulted his fiancée. He was released 12 hours after his arrest and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26. It was just the latest addition to Jones’ police record, which includes several DWI offenses, and it seems that it was more than Winklejohn could take, as the coach asked his former protégé to stay away from the gym until he addresses his alcohol problem.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO