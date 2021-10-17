Jon Jones curses out female MMA reporter over domestic violence comments

Last month, Jon Jones was arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence following and incident at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, where Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, was found with blood on her face and clothes after a dispute that occurred in their hotel room. Jones responded to these events by blaming the incident on alcohol and denying that he struck Moses. Even still, earlier this week, was kicked out of longtime gym Jackson-Winkeljohn, at least temporarily. This comes after Jones separated from his longtime management team, First Round Management, back in April, and with Jones now without some of his most enduring support structure, one-time rival Daniel Cormier believes that what comes next for Jones is critical.
