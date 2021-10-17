CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jon Jones curses out female MMA reporter over domestic violence comments

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past month Jon Jones has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, again. This time it’s because he was arrested...

www.chatsports.com

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Daniel Cormier to Jon Jones: ‘It’s time for wholesale changes’

Last month, Jon Jones was arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence following and incident at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, where Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, was found with blood on her face and clothes after a dispute that occurred in their hotel room. Jones responded to these events by blaming the incident on alcohol and denying that he struck Moses. Even still, earlier this week, was kicked out of longtime gym Jackson-Winkeljohn, at least temporarily. This comes after Jones separated from his longtime management team, First Round Management, back in April, and with Jones now without some of his most enduring support structure, one-time rival Daniel Cormier believes that what comes next for Jones is critical.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones issues statement after being kicked out of Jackson-Wink MMA

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones issued a statement after being kicked out of his gym, Jackson-Wink MMA. On Wednesday, Jones’ longtime striking coach Mike Winkeljohn spoke to The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani and revealed that “Bones” had been booted from Team Jackson-Wink after his latest arrest. According to Winkeljohn, it was a difficult decision for him to make, but one that he had to do as he is a father of three and a husband himself. After learning of Jones’ arrest in Las Vegas last month for domestic battery, Winkeljohn had no choice but to tell Jones to stop drinking and to stay away from the gym until he turns his life around.
UFC
chatsports.com

Luis Pena Reportedly Released by UFC Following Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

The UFC announced lightweight fighter Luis Pena has been released from the promotion after being arrested on domestic violence charges in Florida. TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Pena faces "multiple misdemeanor charges" after his live-in girlfriend called police over the weekend and said he punched her during an argument. The...
UFC
Jon Jones
Popculture

Chuck Liddell Speaks out Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell is opening up about his domestic violence arrest. The UFC Hall of Famer, was arrested early Monday morning at his home in Hidden Hills, California following an alleged incident involving his wife. Although he was ultimately charged with domestic battery, Liddell said in a statement Monday evening that reports of the incident are not fact, instead claiming that "details of the case" will reveal he was the victim.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

Jon Jones Banned from Jackson-Wink MMA Following Arrest for Domestic Violence

It appears that the troubles for “Bones” are far from over. On Wednesday, Jackson-Wink MMA coach Mike Winkeljohn revealed that former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champ Jon Jones is no longer part of the team. The decision came after Jones was arrested for battery domestic violence in September while in Las Vegas to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his epic fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. Jones was arrested on Sept. 24 after he allegedly assaulted his fiancée. He was released 12 hours after his arrest and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26. It was just the latest addition to Jones’ police record, which includes several DWI offenses, and it seems that it was more than Winklejohn could take, as the coach asked his former protégé to stay away from the gym until he addresses his alcohol problem.
UFC
prommanow.com

Jones fires back at critics and clarifies domestic violence details

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones made the headlines again recently this time for another arrest. It was first reported as a domestic violence incident with alcohol involved during a trip to Las Vegas. There weren’t a lot of details available initially and since then there have been conflicting reports of exactly what went down. Here is a link to our report on the initial story.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Denies Assaulting Fiancée & Comments On Gym Ban

Jon Jones has issued his first statement after the news broke that he has been banned from Jackson Wink MMA and has also denied assaulting his fiancée. Earlier today, Coach Mike Winkeljohn of Jackson Wink MMA revealed that longtime team member Jon Jones has been banned from the gym. Winkeljohn left the door open for him to return to the gym at some point if Jones is able to remain sober for an undisclosed period of time. Until then, it is with a heavy heart that the coach made someone he views as a “younger brother” persona non grata in the gym Jones has called home throughout his career.
UFC
SPORTbible

MMA Journalist Shares Message Jon Jones Sent Calling Her A 'Witch'

Jon Jones has hid his private message to an MMA journalist exposed, with the private message saying she looked like 'a witch.'. Jones was arrested last month whilst in Las Vegas for the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, in which his legendary 2013 fight with Alexander Gustafsson was being inducted.
UFC
ABQJournal

Jackson-Wink MMA bans troubled Jon Jones

Jon Jones has been banned from Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink Mixed Martial Arts Academy until further notice, J-W co-owner and co-head coach Mike Winkeljohn said on Wednesday. Winkeljohn, in an interview with Ariel Helwani of mmafighting.com, said the details of former UFC light heavyweight champion’s Sept. 24 arrest on domestic-violence charges were too disturbing to overlook.
UFC
kiss951.com

Tyga Turns Himself In Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Tyga has surrendered to LAPD over an alleged domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.The California rapper has voluntarily turned himself in after an alleged altercation between the former couple early Monday morning, gossip website TMZ reported Tuesday. TMZ reports that a source close to the rapper said that...
CELEBRITIES
MMA Fighting

Jon Jones asked to leave Jackson Wink MMA; coach asks him to ‘stop drinking’ but leaves open return

For now, Jon Jones is out at the Jackson Wink MMA gym that shaped him into a dominant octagon force. Jackson Wink co-founder Mike Winkeljohn on Wednesday told The MMA Hour that Jones will not be allowed to train at the famed Albuquerque, N.M., gym unless he quits drinking. He is not forbidden from working with individual Jackson Wink coaches outside of the gym, the coach added.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I’ll give 3 million to Jon Jones if he can beat me in a MMA match or I’ll go back to jail,” Dillon Danis issues a fight challenge to Jon Jones

An American mixed martial arts fighter and a contender in the middleweight division at Bellator MMA and long-lasting training partner of Conor Mcgregor, Dillon Danis (2-0) has not fought in a long time. Many people believe this guy is just a laughing stock, but the “self-proclaimed best fighter on the planet” has called out almost every one in the community.
UFC
HipHopDX.com

Yaya Mayweather Facing Decades In Prison For Stabbing Of NBA YoungBoy's Ex

NBA YoungBoy’s romantic life is complicated to say the least. With multiple children and their mothers fighting over the 21-year-old Louisiana native, there’s been no shortage of drama. In April 2020, Yaya Mayweather — the daughter of famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. — was arrested for allegedly stabbing the mother...
NBA
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
UFC

