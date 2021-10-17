Neal: It’s safe to watch baseball again, Twins fans

It's happened countless times throughout their lives ... why wouldn't it happen during the playoffs, too?. Twins reliever Taylor Rogers came out to support his twin brother, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers, for Friday's Game 1 of the National League Division Series presented by Good Sam between the Dodgers and Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Taylor sat with Jenn Rogers, his sister-in-law and Tyler's wife, who posted to her Instagram stories (@jayyyrog) that she thoroughly enjoyed all the confused looks from fans in the stands when they noticed a striking similarity between the guy in the stands and the guy on the mound. From Taylor's expression, he apparently got a kick out of it, too.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO