While goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has now played for three teams throughout his career, he will always be known for his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was the team that drafted him first overall in 2003 and where he won his three Stanley Cups. Fleury is, of course, spending this year in Chicago. He will become an unrestricted free agent once this year ends and he's already being asked about the possibility of a return to Pittsburgh for next year.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO