AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has spoken of his connection to Newcastle United. While distancing himself from the job at Newcastle, Mourinho says he is a Magpies fan. He said, "In relation to Newcastle, I have nothing to say. Absolutely nothing to say. The only thing I can say is that many, many years ago I was working with one of the most important characters in Newcastle's history Sir Bobby Robson.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO