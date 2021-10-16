Check out these homes on the Milwaukee market now

(Milwaukee, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Milwaukee. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

441 N 112Th St, Wauwatosa, 53226 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,351 Square Feet | Built in 1959

LIMITED time closing credit to buyer of $2500! This Wauwatosa gem is cozy & charming! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2.5 Garage ranch home near highways, shopping, and restaurants. Step inside and be impressed by all this home has to feature including hardwood flooring, generous room sizes, a very large Kitchen that boasts tons of cabinet & counter space plus an abundance of natural lighting. Slate tile entry adds a beautiful touch to impress your guests when they arrive. All appliances INCLUDED. Lower level offers additional living & den/office space for entertaining, play time & more. Outside relax on the stamped paver patio and the private back yard. Bright, cheery, and soon to be yours!

For open house information, contact John G Gscheidmeier, RE/MAX Service First LLC at 414-559-8898

7614 N Seneca Rd, Fox Point, 53217 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Fall in love with your new home this Autumn. This charming brick cape offers a warm welcome as you pull into the drive. Off the side door enter into the cozy family room where you can imagine chilly nights in front of a crackling fire or snuggled up to watch a movie. This is a perfect home for an active family or entertaining. Find great flex spaces like the family room, living room with a fun Dutch door & two lower bedrooms that make work or working out at home a breeze. The kitchen begs you to entertain while cooking or keep an eye on things in the big backyard & patio. Upstairs find a spacious master with a desk nook, full bath, flexible nook & a second bedroom. Plenty of space for one or many. The lower level is your perfect winter playroom or hobby. Walk to school or parks. See today!

For open house information, contact Julie E Luettgen, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore at 414-962-3605

9324 W National Ave, West Allis, 53227 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 786 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Check out this well maintained ranch home in a convenient location in West Allis! You'll be welcomed by the 4 Season Room on the front of the house. Spacious Living Room is open concept to formal Dining Room. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, and all appliances are included! There's 2 bedrooms and a full bath that complete the main level. Private yard-- perfect for enjoying those summer and fall days. This home also has a 1 car detached garage. Recent updates include vinyl siding, roof, gutters, and furnace. Hardwood flooring is under carpet per seller. Come see this beautiful and move-in ready home today!

For open house information, contact Sara J Papp, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee Southwest at 262-599-8980

2212 S 74Th St, West Allis, 53219 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Beautifully updated 3 West Allis Ranch with Fenced in back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, sizable bedrooms. Furnace (2019) and A/C (2021) are new. Large attic has plenty of extra space for storage.Majority of updates were done in 2012- Including Roof, Riding, Windows, Cabinets, appliances, Doors, and Counter tops. Electrical was upgraded also. Basement has finished full bath and is ready for your rec room ideas. Detached 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Amiee M Melero, Realty Executives - Integrity at 262-369-8900