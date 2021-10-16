Where's the cheapest gas in Evansville?

(EVANSVILLE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Evansville area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 520 S Barker Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Shell at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Evansville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 520 S Barker Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.39

Marathon 3113 Us-41 N, Henderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.51 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.61

Sinclair 3801 Us-41 N, Henderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.34

Marina Pointe 1827 Waterworks Rd, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1148 Washington Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ --

Sam's Club 6770 E Virginia St, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.