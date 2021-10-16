Where's the cheapest gas in Evansville?
(EVANSVILLE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Evansville area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 520 S Barker Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Shell at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Evansville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.51
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.72
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$3.35
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0