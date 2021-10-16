CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Where's the cheapest gas in Evansville?

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2IED_0cTIiVOb00

(EVANSVILLE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Evansville area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 520 S Barker Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Shell at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Evansville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

520 S Barker Ave, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.39

Marathon

3113 Us-41 N, Henderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.51
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$3.61

Sinclair

3801 Us-41 N, Henderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.34

Marina Pointe

1827 Waterworks Rd, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

1148 Washington Ave, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.72
$--

Sam's Club

6770 E Virginia St, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$3.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

