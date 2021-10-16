CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Omaha

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlyd1_0cTIhMjV00

(OMAHA, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Omaha area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, MegaSaver at 7205 Lawndale Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mega Saver at 6000 Grover St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

MegaSaver

7205 Lawndale Dr, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.89
$3.59
$--

Mega Saver

7210 Harrison St, Ralston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.39
$3.39
$--

BP

11955 Pacific St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.49
$--

Costco

12200 W Dodge Rd, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.24
$--

Mega Saver

3524 West Broadway, Council Bluffs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Mega Saver

5444 Center St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Megasaver
Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
322
Followers
548
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy