Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Omaha

(OMAHA, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Omaha area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, MegaSaver at 7205 Lawndale Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mega Saver at 6000 Grover St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

MegaSaver 7205 Lawndale Dr, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 3.59 $ --

Mega Saver 7210 Harrison St, Ralston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.39 $ 3.39 $ --

BP 11955 Pacific St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ --

Costco 12200 W Dodge Rd, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Mega Saver 3524 West Broadway, Council Bluffs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mega Saver 5444 Center St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.