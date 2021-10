Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah should leave for Real Madrid. Salah was again superb for victory at Watford on Saturday. Neville later said: "I think Salah has to try Real Madrid, the Bernabéu. I know Barcelona aren't big right now. I think he has to have that on his CV at the end of his career. He did an amazing job in Liverpool. Always. I felt he wanted a Paris Saint-Germain, a Real Madrid, a Barcelona and I think he will go after that. But I could be wrong.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO