Police Arrest 3 Men Following Seizure of Gun, Drugs During Pasadena Traffic Stop
Three men were arrested after police reportedly found drugs and a handgun inside a vehicle in Pasadena.
On October 15, 2021, at approximately 12:40 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a blue Honda Accord on Fort Smallwood Road at Sycamore Road. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun, a small amount of suspected cocaine, and a small amount of suspected marijuana.
The driver and two passengers were arrested, charged accordingly and identified as:
Kobe Glenn Wallace (driver)
19-year-old
Glen Burnie, MD
Jamal Leroy Beadle
21-year-old
Pasadena, MD
Dillon Edward Allen
21-year-old
Pasadena, MD
