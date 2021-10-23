CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, MD

Police Arrest 3 Men Following Seizure of Gun, Drugs During Pasadena Traffic Stop

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202hFI_0cSrQfhR00
.

Three men were arrested after police reportedly found drugs and a handgun inside a vehicle in Pasadena.

On October 15, 2021, at approximately 12:40 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a blue Honda Accord on Fort Smallwood Road at Sycamore Road. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22biJr_0cSrQfhR00
.

The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun, a small amount of suspected cocaine, and a small amount of suspected marijuana.

The driver and two passengers were arrested, charged accordingly and identified as:

Kobe Glenn Wallace (driver)

19-year-old

Glen Burnie, MD

Jamal Leroy Beadle

21-year-old

Pasadena, MD

Dillon Edward Allen

21-year-old

Pasadena, MD

Comments / 15

James Shipman
7d ago

😇good job officers!👏... Dear God help these youngins to turn their life around in Jesus name amen❗❤💛🖤💟🙏⚖🙏🕊🙏❗❗❗

Reply(2)
4
Lilly Strong
7d ago

There's no crying in baseball (Tom Hanks in "a League of their own") and there is no rehabilitation in jails.

Reply
4
Glenn Mcclure
7d ago

I hope these young men make better choices in the future. Hopefully if these fellas are 1st time offenders, they will be let off easy. Everyone deserves a 2nd chance.....but if they've been in trouble with the law many times, they need to get scared enough to hopefully make a change. Unfortunately jail seems to make low level criminals worse. Maybe if there is a successful drug program that teaches young men how to be successful citizens that would be a good choice. They have their whole life ahead of them....hopefully they can do better in the future. 🙏

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Police: Attempted Robbery of Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a Crofton Area 7-Eleven store. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an attempted commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 2129 Defense Highway. An unknown male suspect approached the cashier, stated he had a handgun, and demanded cash. The cashier did not comply and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Employees at a Brooklyn Park Liquor Store

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department are actively investigating an armed robbery which occured at a Brooklyn Park area liquor store. On October 11, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Murph’s Liquors located at 6023 Ritchie Highway for an armed robbery that just occurred. An employee advised he was leaving the business with another employee while carrying a deposit bag. A dark color 4-door vehicle stopped on Ritchie Highway in front of the business and a suspect got out displaying a handgun. The suspect demanded the deposit bag, got back into the vehicle, and fled onto northbound Ritchie Highway.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, MD
Pasadena, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Patrol officers arrest Waldorf man in stolen car and recover a loaded firearm: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On September 30 at 5:47 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway at Billingsley Road on a car that had been reported stolen. The driver refused to pull over and instead accelerated and fled to the area of Smallwood Drive and Kipling Drive where he struck a tree. The driver and a passenger fled from the car and hid. A police K9 located the driver hiding in a bush near a townhome. He was safely taken into custody without further incident. The officer is working to identify the passenger, who has not yet been located. A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle. DeWayne Leon Braden, 22, of Waldorf, was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm inside a car, theft, and other related charges.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

District Heights Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Anne Arundel County Traffic Stop

A man from Capital Heights was arrested on a gun charge while driving in Deale. On October 3, 2021, at approximately 9:20 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Wanted Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged with Drug Offense

A wanted man was located in Glen Burnie and now faces additional charges, after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs while being taken into custody. On October 21, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were checking on a business located in the 600 block of Crain Highway when they observed a subject known to have an outstanding arrest warrant.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Police#Seizure#Marijuana#Odor
Report Annapolis

Arrest Made Following Shooting of Woman Inside Her Home in Odenton

An arrest has been made in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a woman sitting insider her home in Odenton. On October 15, 2021, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded for several reports of gunshots fired in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Road in Odenton. Shortly after the initial calls were received, a 911 caller reported she was struck by a stray bullet while she was sitting in her apartment, also located on Hammond Branch Road.
ODENTON, MD
Report Annapolis

Patrol Officers and K9 Team Apprehend Suspects and Recover Loaded Firearms: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On October 3, at 2:27 a.m., patrol officers were in the area of Leonardtown Road near Smallwood Drive when they heard what sounded like gunfire. As they went to investigate, the officers observed a car being driven at a high rate of speed leaving the area with no operable lights. The officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver subsequently pulled over in the parking lot of Smallwood Park and Ride. A passenger in the car jumped out of the vehicle with a rifle in his hand and fled into the woods. The driver remained in the car.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect in Waldorf Robbery Case:Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On October 3 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. A preliminary investigation showed the suspect approached the victim, who was standing in the parking lot of a business, and pushed him to the ground. The suspect then forcibly went through the victim’s pockets and stole a small amount of money the victim was carrying. Officers responding to the call observed the suspect running away from the area and apprehended him without incident. The suspect, Omar Jamal Brooks, 35, of La Plata, was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and theft. He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Report Annapolis

Argument Over Alleged Credit Card Theft Leads to Fight, Destruction of Property at Bar in Annapolis

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a fight that resulted in property destruction at a local bar. On October 9, 2021, at approximately 10:30pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Dock Street for a reported fight in progress. Several subjects reportedly got into an argument in front of Dock Street Bar and Grill. The argument began over an alleged theft of a credit card, and progressed into a scuffle at which time the window to Dock Street Bar and Grill was broken.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Dorchester County. The first suspect, Douglas Lamont McKnight, 50, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and the use of a firearm in a violent crime. He is being held without bail at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Fire Department Employee Arrested, Remains Held Without Bond Following Threat of Mass Violence

An Anne Arundel County Fire Department employee remains held without bond after being arrested for allegedly making threats of mass violence at work. On October 5, 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m. officers responded to Anne Arundel County Fire Department Headquarters in Millersville for a reported threat of mass violence made by the employee, a civilian. The suspect allegedly made detailed statements to other Fire Department employees threatening to use a gun to harm people.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Stray Bullet Entered Home Following Reports of Shots Fired on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis

An investigation into a report of shots fired on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis discovered a stray bullet had made its way inside an area home. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 10:58 pm, officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for reports of shots fired. It was discovered that a bullet had entered the second floor window to an apartment and lodged in a wall.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

West VA Authorities Arrest John Knoll, Jr., 21, of Annapolis, For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Juveniles

Authorities in West Virginia have arrested and charged a man from Annapolis for allegedly taking pictures of children inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy