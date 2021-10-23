Police Arrest 3 Men Following Seizure of Gun, Drugs During Pasadena Traffic Stop

.

Three men were arrested after police reportedly found drugs and a handgun inside a vehicle in Pasadena.

On October 15, 2021, at approximately 12:40 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a blue Honda Accord on Fort Smallwood Road at Sycamore Road. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.







.

The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun, a small amount of suspected cocaine, and a small amount of suspected marijuana.

The driver and two passengers were arrested, charged accordingly and identified as:

Kobe Glenn Wallace (driver)

19-year-old

Glen Burnie, MD

Jamal Leroy Beadle

21-year-old

Pasadena, MD

Dillon Edward Allen

21-year-old

Pasadena, MD