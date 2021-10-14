Momi Ramen

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ryan Pfeffer
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
Momi is the home of Brickell’s best ramen. But there are some things you need to know about this place before you come. Mainly, that it’s pretty expensive (and cash-only). There are five ramen options on the menu - pork belly char siu, shrimp, chicken, mushroom, and oxtail - and they all cost $35 except for the oxtail, which costs $40 (at least at the time of this writing). Portions are pretty big, and you could certainly split one between two people. They also have some small plates like gyoza and seaweed salad (which are equally pricey) but it’s best to stick to ramen here. Still, it is very good ramen - certainly Brickell’s best - and it’s also a neat space with brick walls that’s a great spot to hide from Brickell congestion. And while the prices can be jarring, we’ll be the first to admit that you could certainly spend more money for much worse food very easily in Brickell. Momi is open late too - till 2:30am Wednesday through Sunday.

