BBQ & Craft Company Brickell
BBQ & Craft Company is a casual spot serving the best barbecue in Brickell, and some of the best in Miami, too. It’s a simple set up inside. The dining room is bright with high ceilings, and a few TVs playing sports. But you’re not coming here for the ambiance - you’re coming to eat lots of very good meat. Their baby back ribs and dry-rubbed wings are really great. They offer a few sandwich options too, and some classic barbecue sides like collard greens, mac and cheese, and sweet cornbread cupcakes served with maple butter. It’s a good place to come in forgiving pants, and eat enough meat to make stray cats follow you on the walk back to your car.www.theinfatuation.com
