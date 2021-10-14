CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

BBQ & Craft Company Brickell

By Ryan Pfeffer
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BBQ & Craft Company is a casual spot serving the best barbecue in Brickell, and some of the best in Miami, too. It’s a simple set up inside. The dining room is bright with high ceilings, and a few TVs playing sports. But you’re not coming here for the ambiance - you’re coming to eat lots of very good meat. Their baby back ribs and dry-rubbed wings are really great. They offer a few sandwich options too, and some classic barbecue sides like collard greens, mac and cheese, and sweet cornbread cupcakes served with maple butter. It’s a good place to come in forgiving pants, and eat enough meat to make stray cats follow you on the walk back to your car.

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Edgewater

Finding places to eat in Edgewater among all the highrises can feel like looking for ants in a giraffe dance party. But they’re there, and when you do find them, you can’t help but feel happy they haven’t been crushed by something a lot bigger. This area is growing like...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sofrito

Sofrito is a C-O-L-O-R-F-U-L party restaurant in the Heights, a bit like stepping into a nightclub, with its rainbow lights, salsa music, and super high ceiling with hanging colored fiberglass strings. It’s great for a buzzy birthday or boozy brunch, although a bit on the pricier side (most entrees range from $25-$40). To fuel yourself for the inevitable dance session, load up on the alcapurrias (a beef-stuffed taro root fritter), empanadas, pernil, and churrasco (skirt steak). Definitely make a reservation and see if you can get a table with the incredible view of the George Washington Bridge.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brickell#Barbecue#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Bbq Craft Company
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In North Beach

North Beach is home to San Francisco’s Little Italy - but there’s much more to the neighborhood than just Italian restaurants. Whether you’re looking for Neapolitan pizza or perfect patatas bravas, you have lots of great options on and around Columbus Ave. - here are 13 of our favorites. The...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Itria

The menu at this Italian restaurant in the Mission is devoted to house-made pastas and crudos - and is packed with hits that’ll make all of your carb and raw fish dreams come true. Each pasta here is lovely, from the squiggly gramigna tossed with tender pork and beef ragu to the thick orecchiette with grilled rabe pesto and sausage. You’ll also want to spend time working your way through the raw bar section of the menu, where you’ll find soft, lemon-y scallops and oysters topped with tarragon leaves that might inspire you to do a little happy dance in your seat. The lively space, great wine list, and super shareable dishes make Itria the perfect place to come on date night or to catch up with friends at one of the long wooden communal tables - or you can always dine solo at the bar with a big bowl of pasta and a glass of wine.
RESTAURANTS
thelostogle.com

TLO Restaurant Review: HeavenLee BBQ

A few days ago, esteemed TLO godhead Patrick texted me, telling me to add HeavenLee BBQ, 8601 NE 36th in Spencer, to my restaurant list. Even though I just had Puerto Rican food in that underrated burg, I told him that I definitely would, as I am an obsessive fool about the charred meats of a godly barbeque joint.
SPENCER, OK
The Infatuation

Sazón

One of the Eastside’s hottest places for brunch is Sazon, a Huntington Park restaurant specializing in Mexican street food. Things here get turned up to a 10 on the weekends, which is when you’ll witness queer Latinx DJs spinning soul tracks, tropical dance hall day parties, and Selena sing-alongs. So grab your most colorful outfit and a comfortable pair of shoes, then get ready to dance while enjoying pozole verde, chilaquiles, and chorizo-stuffed breakfast burritos.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
The Infatuation

The Guthrie Inn

This cocktail bar is the type of place you’ll want to roll up your sleeves and stay awhile. The leather couches and candlelit room kind of make it feel like you’re hanging out in a friend’s living room, and while they don’t serve food, the cocktails and playlists are good enough that you’ll hardly remember you’re hungry. But when you do, Earl’s next door has you covered.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lexington Pizza Parlour

Despite the name, Lexington Pizza Parlour has a lot more than just pizza. This neighborhood spott has a homey feel, thanks to both the jazz playing in the background and the extremely friendly staff. Order the Luna Piena, which is a half margherita pizza with smoked mozzarella and half ricotta calzone rolled into half of the pie. Yes, this is a thing that exists. If you’re still hungry, go for the chicken parm or any of their homemade pastas.
LEXINGTON, NY
The Infatuation

The Freakin Rican

What started out as a Puerto Rican food truck is now a brick-and-mortar restaurant found between a laundromat and a pub in Astoria. Derick Lopez, the executive chef/founder, and his husband Victor Vargas say if you’re looking for your abuela’s pasteles (boiled plantains with pork and olives), then you should probably pay them a visit. It may look like a tamale, but these are in fact silkier and contain no corn - they’re super labor-intensive and not widely offered at other restaurants. Add a plate of mofongo to the pasteles, followed by tembleque (a jiggly coconut pudding) and a coco rico soda. And if you feel like trying your hand at some Puerto Rican recipes, The Freaking Rican also sells homemade sofrito so you don’t have to try to replicate the all-important mix of herbs and spices at home.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mountain Bird

Mountain Bird is a poultry-focused French bistro run by a Japanese couple (the husband is the chef while his wife runs the front of house). This place gets its name because the menu is all things poultry served in non-traditional ways – like the bite sized head-to-toe sampler which includes chicken heart and liver mousse. Come here with someone who appreciates all parts of this glorious bird as much we do.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Land Of Plenty

Part of the small cluster of quality Sichuan restaurants in Midtown, Land Of Plenty excels at more upscale Sichuan preparations while also nailing everyday classics. The camphor tea-smoked duck is perfectly done, with a strong tea aroma, crisp skin, and juicy meat underneath. The mapo tofu and cellophane noodles with ground pork - known to many Chinese by the poetic name “ants climbing a tree” - are both delicious standbys. Fish, frog, and lamb also come in many iterations that may be familiar to anyone who has spent ample time traveling around Sichuan province. However, if you’re really after some heat, try the braised goat hot pot with five-alarm intensity, which is hard to find anywhere else in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Spy-C

Forest Hills is quickly becoming one of our go-to neighborhoods for amazing Chinese food, and this small restaurant on Austin Street was one of the pioneers. Since 2018, Chef Tom Lei has been serving up the usual Sichuan greatest hits, but with a fine touch that produces some of the best versions we’ve ever tasted. The mortar and pestle smashed eggplant and peppers, a beautifully reimagined version of fish-fragrant eggplant, has such a silky texture that it's almost paste-like. And the slow-simmered fish with chilis will make you wonder if every other white fish you’ve ever eaten was overcooked. Beyond seafood, the crispy spicy shredded beef has the perfect amount of chewiness and smoky mala flavor. You may also want to get a double portion of the smashed cucumbers in spicy garlic sauce to cool your palette throughout the meal.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Alley 41

A relative newcomer to Flushing, Alley 41 is the brainchild of owner Yao Hua, who came to the US two decades ago from Sichuan province. He wanted to create an upscale restaurant reminiscent of Sichuan alleyways, which is why you’ll notice glass and metal screens, black matted dinnerware, and industrial chandeliers with tulip-shaped globes as soon as you walk in. But besides the unique design, Alley 41 is also home to some great food, like the thick sweet-and-sour noodles that are made in-house. The pork belly and cucumber rolls are another standout, and surprisingly refreshing, with a tart and spicy garlic sauce. The tender cumin lamb chops come with a mass of mala fries in the center (a fun alternative to stir-fried potatoes), making this dish the perfect thing to eat with your hands. Although the mapo tofu might seem boring compared to the more inventive dishes, it has some amazing layered heat and funkiness that reminds me of the best versions I’ve had in Chengdu.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Temaki

Whether it’s a questionable 3am chicken nugget delivery, or a waiter balancing plates of pasta while making a beeline for your table, it’s always exciting to know that there’s food on the way. And that anticipation is significantly heightened when the food is being prepared, step-by-step, right in front of you. Which is what makes a meal at this Brixton counter-only spot a very exciting experience. This intimate 18 seater is all marble walls, concrete floors, and light wooden countertops. It's a single room where everyone has a front row seat and it feels like you’ve been invited to an exclusive dinner party hosted by Pavlov. Only in this parallel universe he’s a skilled sushi chef serving up tasty things like BBQ eel, crab, and prawn tempura hand rolls. With every scoop of golden rice flattened on a sheet of seaweed, every layering of sliced onion, and every careful placement of the fish, you’ll wait, patiently, for your turn. And once you’re up you’ll be asking for more until you’ve tried all of the rolls.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Super Rich

This Japanese onigiri shop makes lunch feel like an art gallery - picturesque rice balls come decorated with ikura, rimmed with black sesame seeds, or coyly covered with shiso leaves like a snack version of Adam and Eve. There are a few heftier items on the menu, like chicken curry and salmon donburi, but we prefer to stick with the classics, like spicy tuna onigiri and kimchi fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
Barbecuebible.com

Korean BBQ Grill

What You Will Get: Grill body, charcoal bowl, charcoal burning plate, roasting pan, roasting mesh, pot stand, and anti-scalding handle. All the tools needed for barbecue are here. Convenient Roasting: Use roasting pan or roasting mesh to toast lamb skewers, chicken breast, beef, steak, turkey, corn, green pepper, bacon. You...
RECIPES
Axios

Joelton's secret BBQ joint

Flying under the radar of Nashville's growing foodie scene is a barbecue hut in Joelton where patrons wait in long weekend lines and food often sells out by early afternoon. Why it matters: Wise Guy's barbecue is a throwback to an era before Nashville had a bevy of buzzy BBQ joints in trendy neighborhoods.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Q Sushi

Perfect For: Corporate Cards Dinner with the Parents Fine Dining Unique Dining Experience. Q Sushi is a very traditional, omakase-only restaurant that’s different from the 17 million other sushi restaurants in LA. Instead of a strip mall location, this place is on a busy stretch of 7th St. in DTLA, and instead of Robert Downey Jr. wearing sweatpants in the corner, you’ll find businesspeople in suits and couples on anniversary dates. You’ll also find incredibly high-end fish. Q sushi is ideal for when you want a big-time sushi experience involving simple cuts - not shrimp heads or still-moving scallops.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
622
Followers
3K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy