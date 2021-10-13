Wednesday rain in Soda Springs meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Soda Springs, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Soda Springs:

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while snow showers likely overnight High 37 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 35 °F, low 15 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 42 °F, low 17 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 53 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.