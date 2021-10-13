Milbank Weather Forecast
MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
