Sisseton, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Sisseton

Sisseton Times
 5 days ago

SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cPqiWHO00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sisseton Times

Sisseton, SD
ABOUT

With Sisseton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

