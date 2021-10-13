Terreton Weather Forecast

TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 40 °F, low 25 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 42 °F, low 18 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 43 °F, low 20 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 49 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.