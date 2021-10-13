Terreton Weather Forecast
TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 40 °F, low 25 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 43 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
