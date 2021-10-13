Daily Weather Forecast For Lewistown

LEWISTOWN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



