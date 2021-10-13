Weather Forecast For Jackpot
JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during the day; while isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 21 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
