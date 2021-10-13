Weather Forecast For Jackpot

JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during the day; while isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 43 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 42 °F, low 21 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 52 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.