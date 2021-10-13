Crosby Weather Forecast

CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain And Snow Showers High 40 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 43 °F, low 29 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 53 °F, low 32 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 10 mph



