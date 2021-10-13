Crosby Weather Forecast
CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain And Snow Showers
- High 40 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 32 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
