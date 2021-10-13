Neah Bay Weather Forecast
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Rain
- High 56 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0