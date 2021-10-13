Where To Eat In Whitechapel

Having a savings account isn’t what makes you an adult, and neither is pretending to understand how a mortgage works. But starting your day with marshmallow-heavy french toast just because you can, is what being an adult is all about. Because making that decision will lead you to places like Popina. Not to say that this little Mayfair spot doesn’t have scrambled eggs and all the other usual culprits on the menu, but there are some exciting alternatives that you should get involved in here. From their house special Popina’s ranchos with lime guacamole, to the green shakshuka and raclette cheese melt, their savoury menu is something to get out of bed for. And that’s not all. The French toast section - yes, a whole section - includes a Nutella marshmallow melt for when you’re not in the mood for adulting anyway.

