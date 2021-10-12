CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB News: Houston Astros dominate to meet the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS

By Empire Sports Media
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees postseason ended with the loss in the wild card game against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox have conquered the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS and will face the winner of today’s Astros White Sox game. Going into the game the Houston Astros are ahead in the series two games to one. A win today would send the Astros to the ALCS. The Astros won the game 10-1, dominating their rivals from the north.

