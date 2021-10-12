The Future of Integration-Platforms-as-a-Service (iPaaS)

Only about one-half of one percent of the world can code and there is more code to be written than there are developers to do it. Demand is high for tools that take the drudgery out of coding – or remove the need to code altogether - so that the world’s limited developers can focus on creative tasks. Microsoft estimates that the next five years will see the creation of around 149 million new technology-oriented jobs with most roles in software development. Software developers were the workers in highest demand in 2020, according to LinkedIn data.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO