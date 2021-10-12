CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of Integration-Platforms-as-a-Service (iPaaS)

By Anjana Fernando
hackernoon.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis of the future direction of iPaaS,

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Integrated Business Finance Platform Tide Partners with Adyen

Tide has partnered with payments platform Adyen. Tide is an integrated business platform that connects to a business bank account helping firms with the financial management. Tide says it has selected Adyen as its first partner within the payment acceptance space. Tide will allow members to accept card payments from customers via a Tide Payment Links. Adyen will provide the technology for the Tide Payment Links.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Microsoft named as a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

We are excited to share that Microsoft has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), for the fourth year in a row. Azure Integration Services (AIS), comprising of Logic Apps, API Management, Service Bus, Event Grid, and Data Factory, helps customers connect applications, data, and services, on-premises and in the cloud. Azure Integration Services helps businesses boost productivity and increase agility with highly secure automated workflows and create new revenue opportunities with an API driven partner and developer ecosystem.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Airbyte launches a hosted version of its integration platform

Currently, more than 6,000 companies use Airbyte in some form or another. That’s up from only 250 at the end of January. Over the course of the year, the company has also taken on a seed and Series A round, for a total of just over $31 million in funding. The fact that there were only two months between the seed and Series A round is a pretty good indication of how hot this space is.
TECHNOLOGY
Technology
VentureBeat

TriggerMesh open-sources cloud-native integration platform

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. TriggerMesh, a Kubernetes-native platform that companies use to connect applications and data in multi-cloud environments, has announced that its core integration platform is now available under an open source license. Founded in 2018, TriggerMesh enables Kubernetes users...
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

TriggerMesh launches Integration Platform for Kubernetes

TriggerMesh has launched its Integration Platform as an open-source project that is available under the Apache Software License 2.0. The free project enables DevOps practitioners and cloud operators to deploy integrations as code. This, as compared to archetypal integration platforms-as-a-service (IPAAS) solutions, increases time to value and enhances flexibility. TriggerMesh's...
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Creating a Smart Contract System: An interview with Hisham Galal

Hisham Galal talks about the RAILGUN smart contract system, project progress and status, and startup's vision for future collaboration. Users can privately and anonymously make transfers, trade, and interact with smart contracts using zk-SNARKs technology. The project is fully governed by its DAO, with liquidity providers having voting rights proportional to the amount of RAIL they have deposited into the pool. Users pay fees to make use of the Privacy System, with the governance token being emitted to liquidity pools. There is a 50-million token supply, all fully unlocked.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform Market Size 2021-2031 by Trends, Share, Growth, Company Profiles: Sopra Banking Software, Solarisbank AG, Bankable, Clearbank Ltd., Technisys

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Software Will Mostly Write Itself in the Future

Only about one-half of one percent of the world can code and there is more code to be written than there are developers to do it. Demand is high for tools that take the drudgery out of coding – or remove the need to code altogether - so that the world’s limited developers can focus on creative tasks. Microsoft estimates that the next five years will see the creation of around 149 million new technology-oriented jobs with most roles in software development. Software developers were the workers in highest demand in 2020, according to LinkedIn data.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

IoT: Is Data Beyond Ethics?

Throughout the years, there have been various attempts to make programming streamlined and digestible for everyone. Few people have the time and patience to hunch over the laptop for months, years, and zillion hours to acquire coding skills and know-how. This ushered in the budding trend of low-code platforms. The trend has quickly evolved towards data sciences and analytics, reducing the pressure, time, and cost.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Low Code is not Dead

Throughout the years, there have been various attempts to make programming streamlined and digestible for everyone. Few people have the time and patience to hunch over the laptop for months, years, and zillion hours to acquire coding skills and know-how. This ushered in the budding trend of low-code platforms. The trend has quickly evolved towards data sciences and analytics, reducing the pressure, time, and cost.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

'Digital Information is Easy to Manipulate': Göran Almgren, Co-founder Enigio

Enigio is a Stockholm-based deep tech company aiming to become the global technology provider of a standardized solution for freely transferable digital original documents. It is based on well-known technologies such as PKI, cryptography, and DLT. The founder of the startup, who has a degree in computer science, said he would like to be a philanthropist if he weren't building his startup.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces the Blockchain Payment Cooperation with its Blockchain Integrated Framework Automation Platform Services

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc., an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced the cooperation with Guangzhou Gongxiang Technology Co., Ltd. (“Gongxiang Technology”), an innovative facial payment service provider with over 600 thousands of merchant adoptions in 300 cities in China. Marketing Technology...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

What Makes Cloud Security Solutions so Relevant

Most cloud applications store data on physical servers, in datacenters around the globe. Data is stored remotely, and provided to you upon request. Cloud apps and services have some security advantages and disadvantages that you’ll need to consider for your organization. Cloud security solutions are additional, cloud-based measures to keep your organization and its data secure. Some cloud security solutions may be able to afford you a stronger connection when sending or retrieving data, your organization could be vulnerable. It’s important to look for a multi-cloud security solution that integrates all cloud services.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

The Unbundling of Excel: How SaaS Businesses Are Replacing Excel

In a pre-SaaS world, nearly every industry relied on Microsoft Excel. Most SaaS apps are simply products unbundled from Excel. Businesses are created to replace spreadsheets with alternative tools that cater to a niche target audience, interest, and job-to-be-done. Excel has yet to be completely replaced due to its decade-long usage, programming capabilities (i.e.e Excel formula), and reliability. No-code, low-code tools empower developers to build, automated websites, apps and infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Cloud Computing and the Evolution of SASE Cybersecurity

The rise of the cloud has fundamentally changed the ways people and organizations work. The SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) technology solves this problem by breaking down communications, networking and security silos that plague enterprises today. SASE’s decentralized cloud-delivery model creates a framework that securely connects users to applications and resources, no matter where they are. The shift from a traditional, centralized approach to cybersecurity to a distributed, cloud-native approach requires a fundamentally different understanding of security monitoring.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

K3d for Local Kubernetes Development

K3d is wrapper around k3s - Lightweight Kubernetes which is widely known for spinning up Kubernetes cluster in seconds. The blog explains in detail about k3d how easily we can use k3d for local Kubernetes Development by taking example of Devtron. In the blog we will setup the local development environment for Devtron over k3s cluster using k3d and start building features or fixing bugs for OSS platforms like Devtron.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

How IoT is Transforming Transportation, Supply Chain, and Logistics

In 2020, total IoT spending in the Travel & Transportation industry was 40 billion US, while the total installed base of IoT-connected devices worldwide is projected to amount to 30.9 billion units by 2025. The applications are supply chain monitoring and management, transportation and vehicle tracking system, inventory management system, and automation of operations. The problem facing market sectors and product supply is the inadequate management of supply chain distribution, effective monitoring, production error and production error, outdated IT failures, and providing quality services.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Why NFTs Need Cross-Chain Technology and Blockchain Agnostic Markets

NFTs are making the case for cross-chain technology stronger day by day. As the market has grown, it has expanded across multiple chains from. Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, and layer two solutions such as Polygon and Immutable X. BSC is one of the rivals leading the charge, having now surpassed 100 million unique addresses. NFTrade has positioned itself to become the #1 destination for. Avalanche, which focuses on speed and low transaction costs, is another one of emerging competitors.
MARKETS

