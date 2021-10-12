We need Roslyn for SQL!

To summarise, if you need something quick and easy ECharts and Chartjs will work well. In case you need totally customized chart, D3 is the best pick. Once it comes to data visualization in application development, the choice of the library becomes a tough decision. There are plenty of them, and here I will talk about the most popular ones which are free to use. Furthermore, I will compare them in practice by creating a simple pie chart using these libraries. So it is going to be easy to compare them and their capabilities. Let's start.

