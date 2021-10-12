A locked in Red Sox offense has brought the team to the ALCS
Let’s go back to March, when we were getting ready for this season and coming off a truly disastrous 2020 campaign in which Boston was one of the very worst teams in all of baseball. The expectations for this team, as we all know, were low. Many had them around .500, others (me) a bit below that; an improvement from the previous season, but still with work to do. But in those predictions, there was an acknowldgement that, if the rotation stayed moderately healthy, you could squint and see this team being on the fringes of the wildcard conversation.www.chatsports.com
