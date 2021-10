It felt all season long like Aaron Boone was teetering on getting fired by the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox might have done him in. The Yankees manager has yet to get the most out of his superstar-loaded, through-the-roof-payroll team during his time in the dugout. This season was among the more disappointing ones yet for Boone, as New York underachieved in a tumultuous campaign, all before getting bounced Tuesday night by Boston in the American League Wild Card Game.

