Step into home ownership in Manhattan with one of these condos

(MANHATTAN, NY) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Manhattan condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Manhattan, pulled from our classifieds:

72 Columbia Ave, Jc, Heights, 07307 4 Beds 3 Baths | $698,000 | Condominium | 1,909 Square Feet | Built in None

This home will take your breathe away! When you walk in you're greeted with high ceiling heights, oversized Pella windows, lavish entertainment space, and sunlit rooms. This huge duplex condominium with a massive backyard for grilling and entertainment has been outfitted to perfection! There is over 1,909 square feet consisting of 4 bedrooms with an abundance of custom closet space and 3 full bathrooms with porcelanosa tile and fixtures. On top of that this duplex has the benefit of another entrance into your ground floor sanctuary and kitchenette in the basement. This smart home is equipped with New speakers managed with Sonos amplifier, video door bell, and Nest Thermostats operable with your smartphone, connecting you with your home even when you're on the go. Custom Italian kitchens with Bertazonni, Bosch stainless steel appliances Oak hardwood flooring throughout, quartz countertops, and a center island with a built-in wine refrigerator. The space also has a built-in outdoor sound/entertainment system and water and gas connections. Less than 2 blocks to JFK bus stops, under 10 minutes to Journal Square, and there is easy access to Tonnelle Ave and 1&9. You’ll also be located less than 3 blocks to the Leonard Gordon Park Conservancy and "The Hutton," one of the Height's premier eateries. 1 car parking included!

For open house information, contact LEVI REZAI, WEICHERT REALTORS at 201-333-4443

1435 Harmon Cove Tower, Secaucus, 07094 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Condominium | 1,541 Square Feet | Built in None

Rare in the Market!!! Check out this 3BD/2Bath corner unit in Harmon Cove Tower with 270 degree exposures!!! The eastern exposure with the unobstructed New York City view can be experienced right to your own private terrace and living room windows. No need to be out for fireworks on significant holidays. You can appreciate that at the comfort of your own place. The spacious Eat-in-kitchen faces West, where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee/tea with the serenity view of Hackensack river. And after a long day from all life’s activities, you can relax in your bed and be amused by the breathtaking sunset view. Or... have a nice walk by the complex mini trail. Unit features Central heating and cooling, rustic 4 ¾ inch wide plank hardwood flooring and storage galore. The oversized Master bedroom suite is matched with oversized walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom can easily fit a queen size bed set, and jack-and-jill 2nd bathroom. The expansive living room can easily be sectioned for extra space for a family space or small play area for the little ones or a formal dining room or even a home office. Unlimited options. Kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. With the convenience of Washer & dryer in the unit and 1 assigned parking spot included, how can you go wrong with this place. This elevator luxury condo complex offers many amenities including 24hr doorman/concierge and security, conference room that can easily fit 10 people, nursery and playground, pool, gym, basketball court, tennis court and golf room. The social room offers billiard tables, ping pong tables, an air hockey table and a flat screen HD TV for viewing of games and events. The room is also home to a library for those who want to sit and read, and it has free WiFi. This complex is an absolute commuter's delight. Express NJ transit bus to/from NYC and Secaucus Train station, stops right under the building! And gets easier. Quick access to NJ Turnpike & Route 3 highways. A short trip to retail outlets or to the 2nd biggest mall, the American Dream. Harmon Cove tower is a great place to enjoy the lifestyle of the suburbs and the fast pace of the city.

For open house information, contact AIMEE GURREA, LIBERTY REALTY LLC at 201-396-8447

403 Rutledge Court, Edgewater, 07020 2 Beds 2 Baths | $555,000 | Condominium | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Independence Harbor premiere waterfront community in the Heart of Edgewater! Beautiful and spacious 1523 sq.feet unit with wrap around floor to ceiling windows in living room /dining room, stunning views of the Hudson River and New York City, Beautiful hardwood Flooring, open kitchen with stone counter tops, very spacious master bedroom suite with en suite master bath/large walk in closet, second bedroom, large bathroom, laundry room and a private terrace with river views. Come experience the lifestyle and luxury amenities at Independence Harbor- 24 hr gatehouse, outdoor pool, tennis court, clubhouse, gym, dog park, direct access to the Hudson Riverfront Walkway that connects to both City Place and Edgewater Commons, restaurants, NJ transit, ferry shuttle and more. An absolute must see.

For open house information, contact Bessie Zevgaras, Coldwell Banker, Fort Lee at 201-461-5000

528 Monroe St, Hoboken, 07030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $986,920 | Condominium | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to 528 Monroe St! Where the City meets the Suburbs! This BRAND new concrete and steel construction, features over 6,000 sq ft of manicured outdoor space. Featuring, drill stations, dog run, Children's play area, and sitting areas. Garage parking, electric car charging stations, elevator, roof deck with amazing NYC views, professional sound proofing! Each unit features, white quartz anti microbial counter tops, sub zero fridges, wolf stoves, Miele dishwashers, full size washer and dryer, virtual doorman, heated bathroom floors, self closing draws and cabinets, gas generator, green features and much more!

For open house information, contact PARIS BRANDA, LIBERTY REALTY LLC at 201-396-8447