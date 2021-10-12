CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinon, AZ

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Pinon

Pinon Bulletin
 9 days ago

(PINON, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pinon Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cOgkuCP00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Scattered snow showers during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 24 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 26 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pinon, AZ
With Pinon Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

