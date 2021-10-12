Linden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
