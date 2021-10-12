Ulysses Daily Weather Forecast
ULYSSES, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0